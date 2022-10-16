First round high school playoff matchups revealed for teams around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Playoff time is here!

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced first round playoff assignments Saturday morning. All games are scheduled for Friday, October 21.

Class 2A:

Iowa Falls-Alden (2-6) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0)

Sheldon (4-4) at Spirit Lake (8-0)

Unity Christian (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)

Estherville Lincoln Central (3-5) at West Lyon (6-2)

Class 1A:

Ridge View (4-4) at South Hamilton (7-1)

East Sac County (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)

Emmetsburg (4-4) vs. Kuemper Catholic (7-1) at Buena Vista University

South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Western Christian (6-2)

Class A:

Westwood, Sloan (4-4) at AHSTW, Avoca (8-0)

North Union (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

South O’Brien (4-4) at Woodbury Central (8-0)

Tri-Center, Neola (4-4) at Gehlen Catholic (7-1)

Hinton (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (5-3)

Class 8-Man:

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at GTRA (7-1)

Audubon (4-5) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)

Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at Newell-Fonda (7-1)

Playoff information from the Nebraska School Activities Association with all games scheduled for Thursday, October 20 -

Class D1:

#1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-0) vs. #16 Elkhorn Valley (3-5)

#3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) vs#14 Cambridge (4-4)

#1 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0) vs #16 Mead (4-4)

#5 Clarkson/Leigh (7-1) vs #12 Wisner-Pilger (5-3)

#11 Plainview (5-3) vs #6 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1)

#7 Crofton (5-3) vs #10 Freeman (5-3)

#15 Pender (4-4) vs #2 Stanton (8-0)

Class D2:

#7 Twin Loup (6-2) vs #10 EPPJ (6-2)

#9 Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) vs #8 Humphrey St. Francis (5-3)

#5 Johnson-Brock (7-1) vs #12 Wausa (5-3)

#13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) vs #4 Bloomfield (7-1)

#11 Fullerton (4-4) vs #6 Osceola (7-1)

#15 Winside (4-4) vs #2 Wynot (7-1)

South Dakota-

Class 11B:

#3 Elk Point Jefferson (8-0) vs. #14 Rapid City Christian (4-4) October 20

