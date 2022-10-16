First round high school playoff matchups revealed for teams around Siouxland

Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.
Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Playoff time is here!

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced first round playoff assignments Saturday morning. All games are scheduled for Friday, October 21.

Class 2A:

Iowa Falls-Alden (2-6) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0)

Sheldon (4-4) at Spirit Lake (8-0)

Unity Christian (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)

Estherville Lincoln Central (3-5) at West Lyon (6-2)

Class 1A:

Ridge View (4-4) at South Hamilton (7-1)

East Sac County (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)

Emmetsburg (4-4) vs. Kuemper Catholic (7-1) at Buena Vista University

South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Western Christian (6-2)

Class A:

Westwood, Sloan (4-4) at AHSTW, Avoca (8-0)

North Union (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

South O’Brien (4-4) at Woodbury Central (8-0)

Tri-Center, Neola (4-4) at Gehlen Catholic (7-1)

Hinton (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (5-3)

Class 8-Man:

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at GTRA (7-1)

Audubon (4-5) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)

Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at Newell-Fonda (7-1)

Playoff information from the Nebraska School Activities Association with all games scheduled for Thursday, October 20 -

Class D1:

#1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-0) vs. #16 Elkhorn Valley (3-5)

#3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) vs#14 Cambridge (4-4)

#1 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0) vs #16 Mead (4-4)

#5 Clarkson/Leigh (7-1) vs #12 Wisner-Pilger (5-3)

#11 Plainview (5-3) vs #6 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1)

#7 Crofton (5-3) vs #10 Freeman (5-3)

#15 Pender (4-4) vs #2 Stanton (8-0)

Class D2:

#7 Twin Loup (6-2) vs #10 EPPJ (6-2)

#9 Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) vs #8 Humphrey St. Francis (5-3)

#5 Johnson-Brock (7-1) vs #12 Wausa (5-3)

#13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) vs #4 Bloomfield (7-1)

#11 Fullerton (4-4) vs #6 Osceola (7-1)

#15 Winside (4-4) vs #2 Wynot (7-1)

South Dakota-

Class 11B:

#3 Elk Point Jefferson (8-0) vs. #14 Rapid City Christian (4-4) October 20

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Beckett DeJean celebrates after making a two-point conversion to help lead the Falcons on to a...
Sports Fource Extra Week 8: The Push For The Playoffs

Latest News

Wayne State senior running back Anthony Watkins breaks free on a 72-yard rushing touchdown
Wayne State Wildcats fall on the road to Augustana in NSIC South Division battle
Red Raiders' quarterback Jalyn Gramstad celebrates with teammates after scoring the first...
Northwestern’s stout defense helps lead to 23-0 shutout win over Dordt
Beckett DeJean celebrates after making a two-point conversion to help lead the Falcons on to a...
Sports Fource Extra Week 8: The Push For The Playoffs
Lawton-Bronson's Ella Peterson winds up for a big kill in the Eagles win over the Rams
Lawton-Bronson sweeps MVAOCOU, River Valley defeats Woodbury Central