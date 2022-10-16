Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in accident

Ida Grove, Iowa (KTIV) An Ida Grove man had to be flown to a Sioux City hospital after an accident yesterday.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy was critically injured when his SUV crossed the center line on Highway 59 just west of Susan Lawrence Drive in Ida Grove.

According to the report, Kennedy’s vehicle struck a vehicle pulling a livestock trailer and Kennedy’s vehicle went into the ditch.

Kennedy’s was wearing a seatbelt and he was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. We don’t have an updated condition at this time but will bring you an update as soon as information is released.

