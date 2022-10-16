Northwestern’s stout defense helps lead to 23-0 shutout win over Dordt

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - It was the battle of Sioux County as the #4 Northwestern Red Raiders came off their bye week looking to add another win to the column.

Northwestern would travel just 11 miles over to Sioux Center to take on the Dordt Defenders. The Defenders sit at 3-2 coming off a win over Mount Marty.

Red Raiders’ sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad had his second-straight start for the Raiders. Gramstad would get things going early with the keeper taking it 5 yards in for the score and the Raiders go ahead 7-0.

This Northwestern defense was nasty on Saturday, holding Dordt to just 33 yards in the first half. Dordt’s quarterback Zach Rozeboom tried to take off on a few runs but was instantly stopped by the Red Raiders.

The Raiders would continue to keep their foot on the gas. In the second quarter, Jalyn Gramstad drops back and sends one up and over to a wide open Tanner Schouten for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Defense came up big for Northwestern on their way to their 15th straight win over Dordt with a 23-0 shutout win.

