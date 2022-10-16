Wayne State Wildcats fall on the road to Augustana in NSIC South Division battle

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats traveled to Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon for an NSIC South Division tussle against the #24 Augustana Vikings, a battle of two teams sitting at 5-1.

The Wildcats were down 24-9 in the third quarter, but Anthony Watkins got his hands on the rock and was off to the races. He breaks free up the middle and dodges all the traffic in his way for a 72-yard rushing touchdown making it 24-16.

The Wildcats came up with another big play on 4th and 1. Nick Bohn dives over the pile into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown making it 27-24 Wayne State.

With just nine seconds left the game, Augustana’s Casey Bauman launches one 20-yards to Logan Uttecht for the game winning touchdown as Augustana takes this one by a final score of 31-27.

