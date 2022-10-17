Around Siouxland: New Stage Players

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The New Stage Players are gearing up for their next production, “Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch”, Friday, Oct. 21-23.

The production tells the story of Annabelle Broom, a non-conformist witch who would rather help than hinder. She ends up clashing with her tough witch superiors over her unconventional beliefs and nearly loses her haunting card when she decides to help instead of frighten two lost children.

The production has 7 p.m. showings on Oct. 21-23, as well as a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Oct. 23.

For more information on this play and auditions to their next production, and to get tickets, visit New Stage Players website.

