Authorities looking for man who didn’t report to work release facility

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of robbery and other crimes in Woodbury County after he failed to report to a Sioux City facility as required.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 21-year-old Nevitt Taylor, convicted of second-degree robbery, did not report to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Oct. 16. Because of this, Taylor has been placed on “Work Release Escape” status.

Taylor is a Native American man, about 5′8″ and weighs 230 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Oct. 10, 2022.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact local police.

