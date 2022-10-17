Coaches Corner: Remsen St. Mary’s Tim Osterman reflects on the impact of the Hawks’ seniors & previews the 8-man playoffs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school football season has just been flying by with first round playoff matchups already coming up this week.

One team hoping to make a deep run at State is the undefeated Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks, with a group of seniors that have stayed undefeated during the regular season for their entire four years.

The Hawks currently sit at 8-0 and have put up 484 total points so far this season.

Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Tim Osterman joins KTIV’s Amber Salas for this week’s Coaches Corner to reflect on what this group of eight seniors have meant to the program, to preview the Hawks’ first round matchup against Audubon, and to share more on his passion for coaching high school football.

