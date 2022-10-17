A cold Monday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We are starting off with clear skies and cold temperatures. We are in the 20s across Siouxland with feel like temperatures in the teens this morning because of our wind up to 25 miles per hour out of the north northwest.

For today, we are going to be on the cold side. Temperatures today will only climb into the 40s, but wind chills will make everyone in Siouxland feel like they are in the mid to upper 30s with some spots in northern Siouxland feeling like they are in the low 30s. On the bright side, we will see plenty of sunshine throughout today!

Tonight, will be clear and cold as our lows fall into the teens across Siouxland with wind chill values into the single digits. Our wind will continue out of the north up to 10 miles per hour.

The next couple of days will be cold with highs only into the upper 30s and low 40s, but this weekend we have a nice warm up bringing our temperatures into the 70s before another cold front moves through next week.

