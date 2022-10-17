Feels like temperatures are in the 20s and 30s today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland! We are seeing clear and sunny skies but dealing with cold temperatures. We are in the 30s and 40s across Siouxland with feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s because of our wind up to 30 miles per hour out of the north.

For the rest of today, we are going to be on the cold side. Temperatures today will only climb into the 40s, but wind chills will make everyone in Siouxland feel like they are in the mid to upper 30s with some spots in northern Siouxland feeling like they are in the low 30s. On the bright side, we will see plenty of sunshine throughout today!

Tonight, will be clear and cold as our lows fall into the teens across Siouxland with wind chill values into the single digits. Our wind will continue out of the north up to 10 to 15 miles per hour. We could see some records broken tonight with lows falling into the teens in Siouxland.

The next couple of days will be cold with highs only into the upper 30s and low 40s, but this weekend we have a nice warm up bringing our temperatures into the 70s before another cold front moves through next week.

