Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Hull, Iowa woman was transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital following an accident in the morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Jewell Flores, 21, of Hull, was following her ex-boyfriend driving westbound on 400th Street just east of Hospers.

The sheriff’s office says witness statements and cell phone video confirmed Flores was driving at high rates of speed. Upon getting close behind her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, with no obvious reason, Flores veered hard to the left and entered the south ditch where the vehicle rolled four times, according to witnesses.

Flores suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital in Sheldon, Iowa where she was later taken by helicopter to Sanford Sioux Falls.

The sheriff’s report indicated drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

