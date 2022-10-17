Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer.

In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”

This year’s theme of “Find your fun” brought record-breaking numbers to the fair, which included setting a new single day record for attendance at more than 128,000 people.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair is set for Aug. 10-20 next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.