Ogden, Iowa 13-year-old named Kid Captain when Iowa Hawkeyes take on Ohio State

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller will be...
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller will be this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller was born with severe kidney failure and had a kidney transplant shortly after his first birthday. Miller has had nearly a dozen surgeries.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in accident
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale
Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.
First round high school playoff matchups revealed for teams around Siouxland