Ogden, Iowa 13-year-old named Kid Captain when Iowa Hawkeyes take on Ohio State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller was born with severe kidney failure and had a kidney transplant shortly after his first birthday. Miller has had nearly a dozen surgeries.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

