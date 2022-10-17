Record-breaking cold possible heading into Tuesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We haven’t really talked about cold days yet this season, but relative to average, Monday was a pretty cold day across the region with highs only making it into the 40s for most of us.

Now heading into Tuesday morning there’s going to be a chance of seeing some record lows fall by the wayside.

The gusty wind that we had during the day on Monday will settle down and as skies stay clear lows by Tuesday morning will head into the mid teens which would mean a likely record low in Sioux City as the October 18 record low stands at 20 degrees set in 1972.

The entire day Tuesday will stay well below average with highs only reaching the low 40s with a north wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour despite a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday morning will be almost as cold as Tuesday morning with lows heading into the mid to upper teens under a mostly clear sky.

We could see a few clouds move through the region on Wednesday, but a bit of warming will start to return as highs reach the mid 50s.

That warming trend will then continue for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 60s by Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday.

Will we keep the warmth around for the weekend?

