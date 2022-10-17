Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sac City, Iowa woman was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail after passing counterfeit money at a local business.

According to a press release by the Storm Lake Police Department, on Oct. 11, they were called to Goodwill at 229 W Milwaukee Ave. in Storm Lake, for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill passed at the business on Oct. 7.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and with the help of the public were able to identify the suspect as Mary Evelyn Francis, 44, of Sac City.

Storm Lake Police issued a warrant for Francis on a forgery charge. Francis was arrested in Sac County on Oct. 14 on the warrant and was extradited to the Buena Vista County Jail, where she was booked and held on a $5,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department were assisted by the public, the Sac City Police Department, and the Iowa Department of Corrections Probation/Parole.

