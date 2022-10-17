Siouxland Human Investment Partnership opens new location

By Nick Reis
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local nonprofit hopes it will become more visible with the opening of its newest building.

The Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, or SHIP, has been serving the community since the late 90s. The organization administers state and federal grants to local organizations.

On Monday, group leaders officially cut the ribbon on the new building off Glenn Avenue. It’s the first time they’ve been in a building of their own.

”We’ve always been inside the AA previous to this,” said Matt Ohman, Executive Director of SHIP. “Which was a great partnership. But it’s nice to kind of be out on our own, and so a lot of our programs and our staff can find us really easily.”

The new building was funded by saved administrative funds and a grant which helped pay for much of the furniture.

Additionally, SHIP recently received $4.5 million in federal grants from the Department of Justice that they’ll distribute to three local organizations. Those are the Boost Program, Urban Native Center and Sky Ranch Behavioral Services.

