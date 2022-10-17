Siouxland organizations holding events highlighting internet safety, effective communication between kids and guardians

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’re worried about your child’s use of technology, bullying and healthy communication with adults, there are two events here in Siouxland that could help.

The event is called “Empowering Our Youth” and it’s a collaboration between the Siouxland Youth Initiative, Siouxland Magazine, the Boys and Girls Club and other local service organizations. The first session is this Thursday, Oct. 20, at the South Sioux City College Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The second session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. But the second session will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

“I know we’ve got four topics, but as an example, like, we’re not going to take the phone away, the phone is part of our lives. Now it’s going to be but how do we use it safely? And why are parents concerned? Right,” said Stacie Anderson, an Empowering Our Youth organizer.

When the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland found out about the sessions, they knew they needed to host one. The second session is hosted at the Boys and Girls Club’s “Teen Center,” and matches with the organization’s goal to instill good values inside and outside of the home,

Organizers hope the session will also expose parents and teens alike to the Teen Center, which comes complete with foosball, pool and the latest gaming consoles.

“We know how important this event is going to be. We hope that everybody from out in the community comes to join us. But first and foremost, we want to make sure that our club members and their families come out because we know how important of an event this is,” said Kevin Pottebaum, a resource and development director at the Boys and Girls Club.

Registration for the “Empowering Our Youth” event is free and presented by Siouxland Magazine. The sessions are geared toward middle school-aged children and their families.

