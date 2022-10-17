Siouxland students learn about safety as fire dangers rise in cold weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As temperatures drop, many of us are quick to turn up the heat. With that comes fire dangers.

Fire officials are busy at local schools with fire safety training for students. In Sioux City on Monday, elementary students not only got important safety lessons but were given real-life demonstrations to get out of a burning building.

A lot of the safety tips may seem like common sense, but the number of fires rises during cold weather months, especially as people use portable heating devices.

“I know we’re using supplemental heaters like space heaters and other sources, but there are so many things to keep in mind regarding safety. Like shutting them off before we go to bed and keeping three feet of space around our space heaters,” said Lt. John Nelsen with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

These fire safety programs happen in districts throughout Siouxland with students in elementary and some middle schools.

