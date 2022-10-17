SportsFource Rewind Week 8

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s hard to believe that week eight of the high school football season is in the book with first round playoff matchups already starting this week.

Before we get too far ahead, let’s rewind it back to take a look at some of the top plays and highlights from week eight of high school football.

We’ll start things off in Le Mars with a duo that has been on fire. Bulldogs quarterback Teagen Kasel floats one over the middle to Conner Jalas who throws out the stiff arm and weaves through traffic to score the first TD of the night.

Out to Ida Grove, the Falcons of OABCIG start off their second half come back here as Beckett DeJean takes off up the right and dives in for the 18-yard touchdown as the Falcons win 30-14.

How about Dakota Valley? In the red zone, quarterback Ethan Anema sails one through the air to Randy Rosenquist who gets the grab in double coverage and gets that foot down for the score!

Up to Hawarden, West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins scrambles around and lets the cannon loose to find his man Brady Lynott, and Lynott says see ya later on his way into the end zone.

Heading over to Nebraska, how about some magic on the kickoff as the Wakefield Trojans run a reverse on the return tossing the ball to Mason Lamprecht who takes it all the way up the left sideline before being taken down in the red zone leading to a touchdown on the next play.

The Wayne Blue Devils put on a show as Kaden Keller passes the ball to Daniel Judd who hangs on and spins his way in for the score.

Wrapping things up in the Metro with Sioux City East on a record night. Cole Richie is running all over the place but can’t be taken down. He finds his guy Destiny Adams in end zone for another touchdown. Richie goes onto throw a total of eight touchdowns for a Sioux City East record.

