Walmart to sell OTC hearing aids

SIOUX CITY (CNN) - Walmart is helping people with hearing problems. The retail giant has announced that it will start selling over-the-counter hearing aids for the first time in company history.

These devices can be purchased without a medical exam by a doctor or a prescription. This comes in the aftermath of the Food and Drug Administration’s new rules regarding hearing aids.

The FDA says their policy change will make hearing aids more accessible to the public.

Walmart says the hearing aids will be available at US stores to shoppers who are at least 18-years-old with perceived audio issues. The aids cost between $199 - $999 per pair.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.