Walmart to sell OTC hearing aids

Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing...
Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing and fitting themselves.(Source: WKYT)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (CNN) - Walmart is helping people with hearing problems. The retail giant has announced that it will start selling over-the-counter hearing aids for the first time in company history.

These devices can be purchased without a medical exam by a doctor or a prescription. This comes in the aftermath of the Food and Drug Administration’s new rules regarding hearing aids.

The FDA says their policy change will make hearing aids more accessible to the public.

Walmart says the hearing aids will be available at US stores to shoppers who are at least 18-years-old with perceived audio issues. The aids cost between $199 - $999 per pair.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in accident
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale
Central Lyon/GLR QB Zach Lutmer gets ready for the snap.
First round high school playoff matchups revealed for teams around Siouxland

Latest News

A cold Monday in Siouxland
A cold Monday in Siouxland
Coaches Corner: Remsen St. Mary’s Tim Osterman reflects on the impact of the Hawks’ seniors & previews the 8-man playoffs
4th Annual Crop Walk in Sioux City
The 46th annual Crop Walk in Sioux City
46th annual Crop Walk fundraiser in Sioux City