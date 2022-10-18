$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Iowa (KTIV) - Someone in northwest Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million.

The Iowa Lottery says the big win happened last night in Powerball. Officials say the $1 million ticket was bought at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County.

Officials say that ticket was one of only two across the country that won a $1 million prize in the drawing, with the other in Wisconsin. A Kentucky ticket won a $2 million prize Monday night.

Iowa’s $1 million-winning ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel, 503 Iowa Highway 175 in Danbury. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of last night’s $485 million jackpot.

Last night’s winning numbers were: 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

Crews respond to grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, IA
Connor Uhde (left) and CeJay Van Der Wilt (right) were both charged in the murder of David...
Estherville, IA accused of murder in Emmet County enters guilty plea
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Iowa Governors Debate