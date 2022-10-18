$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County

DANBURY, Iowa (KTIV) - Someone in northwest Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million.

The Iowa Lottery says the big win happened last night in Powerball. Officials say the $1 million ticket was bought at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County.

Officials say that ticket was one of only two across the country that won a $1 million prize in the drawing, with the other in Wisconsin. A Kentucky ticket won a $2 million prize Monday night.

Iowa’s $1 million-winning ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel, 503 Iowa Highway 175 in Danbury. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of last night’s $485 million jackpot.

Last night’s winning numbers were: 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.