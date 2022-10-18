Around Siouxland: Sioux City Conservatory

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you love music and fashion then you don’t want to miss the Sioux City Conservatory’s second annual SOUND &STYLE & TSOL Fashion Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22.

This show will feature local designers as well as designers from Los Angeles, Omaha, and Minneapolis. Designer Pop-up shops will also be on location, as well as a best dressed contest will be held for attendees.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

After the show, a night of dancing will be held in the mezzanine.

Advance tickets are available in person at Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St., and at The Conservatory of Music, 1307 Pierce St. Tickets may also be purchased online.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

Around Siouxland: New Stage Players
Around Siouxland: New Stage Players
Around Siouxland: Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk
Around Siouxland: Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk
Nebraska Game and Parks: First Responders Day
Around Siouxland: Nebraska Game and Parks First Responders Day
Around Siouxland: National Remembrance Day
Around Siouxland: Wave of Light