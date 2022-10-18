Around Siouxland: Sioux City Conservatory

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you love music and fashion then you don’t want to miss the Sioux City Conservatory’s second annual SOUND &STYLE & TSOL Fashion Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22.

This show will feature local designers as well as designers from Los Angeles, Omaha, and Minneapolis. Designer Pop-up shops will also be on location, as well as a best dressed contest will be held for attendees.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

After the show, a night of dancing will be held in the mezzanine.

Advance tickets are available in person at Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St., and at The Conservatory of Music, 1307 Pierce St. Tickets may also be purchased online.

