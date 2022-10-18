Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird touts sheriff endorsements

By Brandon Martin
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Republican Brenna Bird is touting recent endorsements by Iowa law enforcement as she campaigns to unseat incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller.

In Orange City, Tuesday, Bird announced she had received the support of Republican and Democratic county sheriffs in more than 70 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Bird said she will make sure she supports not only law enforcement, but also victims of crimes.

“Well, number one we will back the blue we will support law enforcement we will be there for crime victims and support public safety,” said Brenna Bird, candidate Iowa Attorney General.

Bird was joined by Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst, Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep, and Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff TeBrink.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
“Americans for Prosperity” mounts anti-Medicaid campaign
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Taxes were among the issues that took center stage during the first and only debate between the...
Reynolds, DeJear square off in only debate before Nov. 8 election