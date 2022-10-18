Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird touts sheriff endorsements

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Republican Brenna Bird is touting recent endorsements by Iowa law enforcement as she campaigns to unseat incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller.

In Orange City, Tuesday, Bird announced she had received the support of Republican and Democratic county sheriffs in more than 70 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Bird said she will make sure she supports not only law enforcement, but also victims of crimes.

“Well, number one we will back the blue we will support law enforcement we will be there for crime victims and support public safety,” said Brenna Bird, candidate Iowa Attorney General.

Bird was joined by Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst, Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep, and Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff TeBrink.

