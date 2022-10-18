Below average highs this Tuesday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning is a cold one. We had many records that were broken this morning. Currently, our temperatures are in the 30s across the region with clear skies and wind out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. With that wind, we are seeing feels like temperatures in the teens this noon hour in Siouxland.

For the rest of today, our highs will get into the 40s, but our wind out of the north northwest up to 20 miles per hour will make our feels like temperatures in the 20s and low 30s across Siouxland. On the bright side we will see plenty of sunshine, but the downside is that it won’t help us warm up this Tuesday.

Tonight, we will see a clear night with cold temperatures. Our lows will still be in the teens, but our wind will start to settle a bit, so our wind chill won’t be so bad heading into Wednesday morning. We could see some records break heading into tonight.

For the rest of the week, we will start our warming trend with temperatures in the 70s moving into this weekend. Then at the beginning of next week we have a cold front moving through that will bring our temperatures back to below normal for this time of year.

I’ll have the latest details on News 4 at Noon!

