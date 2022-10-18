Cherokee Community School Board votes to change policy, allowing trained staff members to be armed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Cherokee Community School Board tonight voted to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed.

The yes vote was unanimous, but some members of the community were opposed, while others supported a policy change.

Questions were raised about when discussions began to change the policy because some people in the community say they felt left in the dark.

Kim Lingenfelter, the community school board superintendent, says the initial discussions began in July.

“We were approached by staff that wanted to carry, that carry a gun competently wherever they go except for school. That’s how our conversation began, and they ask that we bring it to the board, then conversation began with law enforcement officials, chief of police, our school resource officer,” said Lingenfelter.

There is a next step in the process.

Any staff member interested in being armed, which requires professional development and weapons training, is asked to contact the Superintendent.

No final decisions have been made regarding how many staff members will be armed.

The Superintendent says those decisions will be left up to the professional trainers.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.