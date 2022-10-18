Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season

A community banded together during harvest season for one Iowa farmer after he was diagnosed with cancer.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis.

However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done.

Doug Arnold has more than 200 acres of corn and soybeans in Humeston, in south-central Iowa. He was diagnosed with small cell cancer last year. So this season he is not out tending to his fields.

So the whole town got together to take care of his harvest.

“It was really, really touching,” Doug Arnold’s son, Travis Arnold, said. “There was people I didn’t even know. We were going through pictures trying to name everyone. I believe my brother said there was about 70 people, probably.”

Using 10 combines, semis, and some grain trucks, the group was able to get the work done in about three hours.

And Arnold was able to watch the whole process from his bed, using a drone that was able to live-stream his neighbors in action.

“We got an hour of streaming for my dad to watch. My mom called multiple times saying he was pretty emotional seeing it,” Travis Arnold said.

The gesture was a huge surprise to the Arnold family, who said seeing local people step up in this way is a testament to the power of community.

