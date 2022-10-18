Crews respond to grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, IA

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Three fire departments were called to battle a grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, Iowa, in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 17.

According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, it was around 3:30 a.m. when they received a call from a Cooperative Farmers Elevator worker who was on scene and noticed the dryer was on fire.

Eshuis said upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from the top of the dryer. Rock Valley Fire called in Hull Fire Department for mutual aid and Sioux Center Fire Department for its aerial truck.

Crews were on the scene for a little over three hours and used 75,000 gallons of water on the blaze, according to Eshuis.

The dryer sustained a considerable amount of damage and is non-operational. Eshuis said 4,000 bushels of corn were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
Connor Uhde (left) and CeJay Van Der Wilt (right) were both charged in the murder of David...
Estherville, IA accused of murder in Emmet County enters guilty plea
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Iowa Governors Debate