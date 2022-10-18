Crews respond to grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, IA

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Three fire departments were called to battle a grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, Iowa, in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 17.

According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, it was around 3:30 a.m. when they received a call from a Cooperative Farmers Elevator worker who was on scene and noticed the dryer was on fire.

Eshuis said upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from the top of the dryer. Rock Valley Fire called in Hull Fire Department for mutual aid and Sioux Center Fire Department for its aerial truck.

Crews were on the scene for a little over three hours and used 75,000 gallons of water on the blaze, according to Eshuis.

The dryer sustained a considerable amount of damage and is non-operational. Eshuis said 4,000 bushels of corn were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.