Estherville, IA accused of murder in Emmet County enters guilty plea

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - An Estherville, Iowa man has entered a guilty plea on two charges in an Emmet County murder case.

On Monday, Oct. 17, 19-year-old Connor Uhde pleaded guilty of attempted murder and kidnapping in the third degree.

According to our media partner, KUOO Radio, Uhde was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old David McDowell, whose body was found a year ago along a rural Emmet County road. The charges were later amended.

KUOO reported that Uhde has agreed to testify against a co-defendant in the case, Cejay Der Witt, who is scheduled to go on trial next week. Uhde will be sentenced following that trial.

Uhde faces up to 25 years on the attempted murder charge and 10 years on the kidnapping charge.

