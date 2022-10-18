First step to bringing an airline back to northeast Nebraska could be on November’s ballot

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk, Nebraska hasn’t had regularly scheduled commercial flights since they lost a government subsidy two decades ago. But this November, Nebraska voters will have the chance to take the first step in changing that situation.

KTIV’s Matt Hoffmann was in Norfolk as organizers discussed a proposed ballot measure titled “Amendment 1,” which would alter the state’s constitution to allow government-owned airports to provide incentives to airlines using public funds.

If the measure passes some airports like right the one in Norfolk could see an improvement in their air service. And they might even gain back essential air service. That is typical passenger traffic from Norfolk to cities like Omaha and Minneapolis.

Republican Congressman Mike Flood remembers when Norfolk had government-subsidized flights. That ended in 2002, but if “Amendment 1″ passes, government-owned airports will be allowed to use public money to attract traditional airlines.

“All of that is time gone by. I know it was relied on by a lot of businesses. And when a lot of businesses look at locating in their community, the first question they have is, is their service? And that’s one of the key ways that you attract more employees and opportunities,” said Flood.

If the measure passes, government-owned airports could extend runways, build terminals or use other incentives like waiving fees in an effort to attract an airline. Right now, the Nebraska Attorney General says those types of expenditures would violate state law because the state constitution imposes tight restrictions on local governments that take on debt.

“We have provisions in our constitution that are preventing us from exercising the same abilities and utilizing the same tools that every other state can to expand our commercial air service,” said State Sen. Eliot Bostar, a Democrat who represents a district in Lincoln, NE.

Legislators passed the resolution to put this measure on your November ballot unanimously. But for it to become law a majority of Nebraskans must vote for it.

The passage of “Amendment 1″ would only be a first step in returning commercial air service to Norfolk. Organizers admit many upgrades would have to take place at the airport before an airline would return.

In the meantime, leaders say the measure could increase the number of flights in Omaha and Lincoln, which would benefit the whole region.

