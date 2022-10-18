Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit

Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a monkey had to have a bottle cap surgically removed from its cheek, representatives of the Great Plains Zoo sent out a public service announcement asking visitors not to throw objects into the animals’ enclosures.

The Japanese macaque, Kai, will have lasting scars from the experience.

Officials are asking visitors to notify a zoo employee if they drop something into an enclosure by mistake. The objects that are in each exhibit are carefully chosen with species-specific requirements in mind.

