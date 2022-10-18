Iowa high school volleyball begins postseason
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - VB
Cherokee 3 Harlan 0 F
OABCIG 3 Greene County 1 F
Newell-Fonda Paton-Churdan 0 F
Estherville-LC 3 Algona 0 F
North Iowa 3 GT/RA 0 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 H-M-S 1 F
Bishop Garrigan 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
AHSTW 3 IKM-Manning 1 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F
Unity Christian 3 MOC-FV 0 F
East Sac Co. 3 MVAO/COU 1 F
Sioux Center 3 Okoboji 0 F
Spirit Lake 3 Rock Valley 1 F
Pocahontas Area 3 Sioux Central 1 F
River Valley 3 Siouxland Christian 0 F
DGlidden-Ralston 3 SL St. Mary’s 0 F
George-Little Rock 3 Trinity Christian 1 F
Sheldon 3 West Lyon 1 F
Westwood 3 Whiting 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 3 Woodbury Central 0 F
MLB
Cleveland NY Yankees PPD
NFL
Denver 16 LA Chargers 19 F/OT
NHL
Florida 3 Boston 5 F
Winnipeg 1 Dallas 4 F
LOS 5 Detroit 4 F/OT
Colorado 6 Minnesota 3 F
Pittsburgh 2 Montreal 3 F/OT
Anaheim 4 NY Rangers 6 F
Arizona 4 Toronto 2 F
Vancouver 4 Washington 6 F
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.