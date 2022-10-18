Iowa high school volleyball begins postseason

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - VB

Cherokee 3 Harlan 0 F

OABCIG 3 Greene County 1 F

Newell-Fonda Paton-Churdan 0 F

Estherville-LC 3 Algona 0 F

North Iowa 3 GT/RA 0 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 H-M-S 1 F

Bishop Garrigan 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

AHSTW 3 IKM-Manning 1 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F

Unity Christian 3 MOC-FV 0 F

East Sac Co. 3 MVAO/COU 1 F

Sioux Center 3 Okoboji 0 F

Spirit Lake 3 Rock Valley 1 F

Pocahontas Area 3 Sioux Central 1 F

River Valley 3 Siouxland Christian 0 F

DGlidden-Ralston 3 SL St. Mary’s 0 F

George-Little Rock 3 Trinity Christian 1 F

Sheldon 3 West Lyon 1 F

Westwood 3 Whiting 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 3 Woodbury Central 0 F

MLB

Cleveland NY Yankees PPD

NFL

Denver 16 LA Chargers 19 F/OT

NHL

Florida 3 Boston 5 F

Winnipeg 1 Dallas 4 F

LOS 5 Detroit 4 F/OT

Colorado 6 Minnesota 3 F

Pittsburgh 2 Montreal 3 F/OT

Anaheim 4 NY Rangers 6 F

Arizona 4 Toronto 2 F

Vancouver 4 Washington 6 F

