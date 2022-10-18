Kingsley Fire Department receives $100,000 grant for new tanker

The Kingsley Fire Department received a $100,000 grant for a new tanker truck.
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Kingsley Fire Department received a $100,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development, also known as MRHD.

The grant will go towards the purchase of a new tanker for the fire department.

The tanker the department has holds 1,800 gallons of water. The new tanker will hold 2,000 gallons. Kingsley’s fire chief says community members will benefit from the truck, which arrives next year.

“It gives us cheaper insurance for the citizens, it also gives us better fire protection, so we’re not riding on the back of these trucks anymore, we’re upfront where it’s safe. We’re able to better serve the community,” said Chief Brandon Sitzmann, Kingsley Fire Department

Sitzmann said that they are looking into other ways to improve the fire department. One way they hope to make an improvement in the near future is a new fire station.

“We’re currently looking at putting a new station up here next year depending on funding capabilities, that’s one of our biggest things is how can we fund for trucks and buildings like that,” said Sitzmann.

Sitzmann said that the ability to improve the Kingsley Fire Department starts with generous donations from the taxpayers.

