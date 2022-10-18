Locals listen to Republican candidates at Republican Women’s Candidate Forum

SGT. BLUFF, IA (KTIV) - Siouxlanders in Woodbury County got to hear the viewpoints of some of the Republican candidates in November’s election Monday night at the Republican Women’s Candidate Forum in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

Candidates who were there included State Senate Candidates Rocky DeWitt and Kevin Alons; State Representative Candidates Jacob Bossman, Bob Henderson and Ken Carlson; County Board of Supervisors Candidates Matthew Ung and Dan Bittenger; County Treasurer Candidate Tina Bertrand, and County Attorney Candidate James Loomis.

All the candidates took a few minutes to speak, answer questions and touch on topics such as inflation, supporting local law enforcement, and lowering property taxes.

“It’s easy to look at someone’s website and see a pretty picture of someone or hear a short sound bite,” said Suzan Stewart, Chair of the Northwest Iowa Republican Women. “This was an opportunity for everyone to come together and hear a little more in depth and have a little more dialogue with these candidates.”

Alons, Bossman, Ung and Bertrand are running unopposed.

DeWitt will be facing incumbent Democratic candidate Jackie Smith in the race for District 1 State Senator.

Henderson is running against Democrat Steve Hansen for District 2 State Representative, while Carlson will face Libertarian candidate Amy Janowski in District 13.

Bittenger will be opposed by Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger in the race for District 2 Board of Supervisors, while Loomis is running against Democratic incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings in the race for County Attorney.

