One more cold night before warming returns to Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As expected, low temperatures this morning shattered records across the region with most of us getting down into the teens (Sioux City had a low of 15 and Spencer a low all the way down to 7 degrees).

Now another cold night is on the way as skies will remain clear and the wind comes settles down again leaving lows again in the teens for most of us.

But if you’re more of a fan of the mild weather, good news is on the way.

Better warming will begin during the day Wednesday when highs head into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s again under partly cloudy skies.

Even more warmth is then set to move in on Friday as highs get into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Will we keep the warmth around for the weekend?

I’ll take a closer look at that in my 10-day forecast on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

