One person was killed and three juveniles were seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa, (KTIV) One man was killed and three juveniles were seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa this morning around 6:00 A.M., according to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

The crash happened at Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue and ISP said a Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old male driver crossed the center line and struck a semi, according to the accident report. All four passengers in the Focus were from Worthington, Minnesota and were entrapped in the vehicle.

A 44-year-old passenger, Samuel Garcia Ruiz, died in the accident and he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP. The 17-year-old male driver remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries and two other 17-year-old female passengers remain in serious condition at the Sheldon Hospital.

Two of the juveniles were wearing seatbelts and one was not. The names of the juveniles aren’t being released. The driver of the semi was not injured.

