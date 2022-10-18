Record breaking cold this morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning is a cold one. We have broken many records this morning which I will have more details on after the morning show where I can make a list of which towns broke a record. Currently, our temperatures are in the teens and low 20s across the region with clear skies and wind out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. With that wind, we are seeing single digits this morning in Siouxland.

For today, our highs will get into the 40s, but our wind out of the north northwest up to 20 miles per hour will make our feels like temperatures in the 20s and low 30s across Siouxland. On the bright side we will see plenty of sunshine, but the downside is that it won’t help us warm up this Tuesday.

Tonight, we will see a clear night with cold temperatures. Our lows will still be in the teens, but our wind will start to settle a bit, so our wind chill won’t be so bad heading into Wednesday morning. We could see some records break heading into tonight.

For the rest of the week, we will start our warming trend with temperatures in the 70s moving into this weekend. Then at the beginning of next week we have a cold front moving through that will bring our temperatures back to below normal for this time of year.

