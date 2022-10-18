Recycling services altered locally due to staffing shortages

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City officials in Sioux City and South Sioux City, Nebraska, have reported they were notified of a change in recycling services by Gill Hauling early Tuesday morning.

According to an e-mail sent by South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist, Gill Hauling is temporarily not picking up recycling.

“Due to a staff shortage, Gill Hauling is temporarily not picking up recycling. City will send a notice out to the media when this resumes. Recycling is very important for our citizens,” the correspondence read.

Anne Westra, communications and public engagement specialist with the City of Sioux City, confirmed they too received notification there may be a delay in service. Westra said they are however advising residents to leave their recyclables out until they can be collected.

