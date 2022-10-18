Reynolds, DeJear square off in only debate before Nov. 8 election

(DES MOINES, Iowa) - Taxes were among the issues that took center stage during the first and only debate between the two women running for governor of Iowa, Monday night.

Thanks to tax cuts passed by lawmakers last session, Iowa ended the fiscal year in June with a budget surplus of $1.9 billion. But, Democrat Deidre DeJear, and Republican Kim Reynolds differed on what to do with the surplus: spend it or give it back.

Reynolds started by touting recent tax cuts, which are the third round of cuts since she took office. “We were taxing like a blue state, and we weren’t competitive,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Candidate For Iowa Governor.

The latest round of cuts will lower corporate tax rates immediately, and phase in personal income tax cuts. Democrat Deidre DeJear says not every Iowan will benefit. “Since the governor has been in leadership those tax cuts have had minimal if any impact on low to moderate income individuals,” said Deidre DeJear, (D) Candidate For Iowa Governor.

When the full impact of that tax cut is felt in four years, DeJear says the money won’t solve larger problems facing the state. “That $50 to $55 a month twelve years from now, excuse me, four years from now, doesn’t do anything to resolve the issues with our educational system today, with our mental health system today,” said DeJear.

Touching on the recent rise in inflation, Reynolds countered that every dollar counts. “We talk to the working families, and $50 a month, or $25 a month, that matters to them, and it makes a difference especially as they see grocery prices skyrocket,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds, again, touted recent tax cuts, which she says will give Iowa the nation’s fourth lowest tax rate in the country. “So, anytime we can help Iowans keep their hard-earned money that does matter,” said Reynolds.

DeJear countered claiming Iowa’s nearly $2-billion projected budget surplus shows state leaders are hoarding taxpayer money. “While we can boast about our surplus, we have to think ‘at what cost’,” said DeJear. “We see the degradation to our education system happening right before our eyes. We’re asking our systems to do more with a lot less.”

DeJear says the state has to maximize every taxpayer dollar by spending it on state programs to help all Iowans. Reynolds argued those tax dollars have been spent on education, and childcare. “The bottom line is, they think they know what to do with your money better than you do,” said Reynolds.

Neither candidate gave ground knowing the election is just three weeks away.

