Sioux City Diocese celebrates White Mass

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Cathedral of the Epiphany was the site for the first ever White Mass in Siouxland on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Held on the day of the feast of St. Luke the Divine Physician in the Catholic tradition, all active and retired health care professionals were invited to attend. Bishop Walker Nickless presided and offered the homily.

A large contingent of retired nurses from the former St. Joseph and St. Vincent Schools of Nursing walked into the church together. Many wore their traditional white starched caps, white uniforms and black and red capes.

The bishop thanked all the health care workers present for their dedication to the health of the public.

“You sacrificed of your time and well-being for the sake of others with healing and compassion,” Nickless said. “St. Luke knew the importance of the ministry of presence. You in the medical profession know how important it is to be present during suffering, especially at the moment of death.”

He also thanked the professionals for “using your God-given talents and abilities for the sake of all.”

The Cathedral and the bishop also held a Red Mass on the feast of St. Thomas More for those in the legal profession, and a Blue Mass on the feast of the Archangels for law enforcement and first responders.

