Sioux City Diocese celebrates White Mass

Siouxland nurses enter into the White Mass together.
Siouxland nurses enter into the White Mass together.(Diocese of Sioux City)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Cathedral of the Epiphany was the site for the first ever White Mass in Siouxland on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Held on the day of the feast of St. Luke the Divine Physician in the Catholic tradition, all active and retired health care professionals were invited to attend. Bishop Walker Nickless presided and offered the homily.

Caption

A large contingent of retired nurses from the former St. Joseph and St. Vincent Schools of Nursing walked into the church together. Many wore their traditional white starched caps, white uniforms and black and red capes.

The bishop thanked all the health care workers present for their dedication to the health of the public.

“You sacrificed of your time and well-being for the sake of others with healing and compassion,” Nickless said. “St. Luke knew the importance of the ministry of presence. You in the medical profession know how important it is to be present during suffering, especially at the moment of death.”

He also thanked the professionals for “using your God-given talents and abilities for the sake of all.”

The Cathedral and the bishop also held a Red Mass on the feast of St. Thomas More for those in the legal profession, and a Blue Mass on the feast of the Archangels for law enforcement and first responders.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

A group of nurses who were attendance at the White Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 18 gather for a photo...
White Mass
Below average highs this Tuesday
Below average highs this Tuesday
Recycling services altered locally due to staffing shortages
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County