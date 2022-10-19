Apple Tree, Building Blocks to offer free child care to employees

Apple Tree, as well as Building Blocks, will begin offering employees free daycare.
Apple Tree, as well as Building Blocks, will begin offering employees free daycare.(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Building Blocks and Apple Tree have announced they will offer free child care to current and future full-time employees starting later this month.

“I think our biggest goal and our biggest accomplishment we’ll see through this is just providing employment opportunities but not just employment opportunities but affordable childcare for the Siouxland area,” said Stephanie Bolles, support team member for Apple Tree and Building Blocks.

Bolles says the new program will help the daycare keep a good ratio of staff to children. Bolles says that an employee’s first kid will be free, and an employee’s child after that will receive a 25% discount on care.

Building Blocks has locations, in Sgt. Bluff, Sioux City, and Le Mars.

Apple Tree has locations in Morningside and on the Northside of Sioux City, and a location in Sioux Center.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season

Latest News

The aftermath of a car fire on a southeast South Dakota highway.
SD Highway 50 Fire, Oct. 18
Harvey Wollman, former South Dakota Governor, passes away at 87
Harvey Wollman, former South Dakota Governor, passes away at 87
Warming trend has started in Siouxland
Warming trend has started in Siouxland
It took a crew of 12 people to fully extinguish the car fire.
SD Hwy 50 exit closed for short time due to car fire