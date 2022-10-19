Apple Tree, Building Blocks to offer free child care to employees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Building Blocks and Apple Tree have announced they will offer free child care to current and future full-time employees starting later this month.

“I think our biggest goal and our biggest accomplishment we’ll see through this is just providing employment opportunities but not just employment opportunities but affordable childcare for the Siouxland area,” said Stephanie Bolles, support team member for Apple Tree and Building Blocks.

Bolles says the new program will help the daycare keep a good ratio of staff to children. Bolles says that an employee’s first kid will be free, and an employee’s child after that will receive a 25% discount on care.

Building Blocks has locations, in Sgt. Bluff, Sioux City, and Le Mars.

Apple Tree has locations in Morningside and on the Northside of Sioux City, and a location in Sioux Center.

