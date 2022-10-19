Girls Inc. of Sioux City awarded $25,000 grant

(PRNewswire)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City nonprofit has been named one of six grant recipients through The Iowa Women’s Foundation Core Grant program.

Girls Inc. of Sioux City will receive $25,000 towards its Toolbox program, which gives girls ages 8 to 18 years old hands-on instruction and experience in the skilled trades area.

Overall, the Core Grant program awards $150,000 to organizations across the state that address one of the barriers to women’s economic self-sufficiency the foundation has identified including, child care, housing, employment, education and training, mentorship, and transportation.

In its 25 years of grantmaking, the Iowa Women’s Foundation has distributed more than $1.3 million in grants to 151 organizations for 280 projects benefiting women and girls in all 99 counties.

The recipients were announced at the Iowa Women’s Foundation annual luncheon in Coralville on Sept. 29.

