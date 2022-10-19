Gov. Noem orders flags to be flown at half-staff for former governor

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Flags will be flown at half-staff in South Dakota in honor of former Gov. Harvey Wollman, announced today by Gov. Kristi Noem.

The flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown statewide, effective immediately, until the day of Gov. Wollman’s interment, which has yet to be announced.

“Harvey Wollman stood up and answered the call of duty, stepping into the role of governor at a difficult time for our state,” said Gov. Noem. “During his brief tenure as governor, he advanced water development in our state and helped bring about the eventual repeal of the state’s personal property tax. In South Dakota, we honor our leaders. We honor their accomplishments. We honor our history.”

Wollman ran for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Governor Richard Kneip in 1974. When Gov. Kneip resigned, Wollman stepped up to be governor of South Dakota. Before serving in the executive branch, Wollman served in the State Senate from 1969-1975, including as Democrat leader from 1971-1974.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Paqui's One Chip Challenge 2022
Sioux City elementary school bans ‘One Chip Challenge’
The aftermath of a car fire on a southeast South Dakota highway.
SD Highway 50 Fire, Oct. 18
Harvey Wollman, former South Dakota Governor, passes away at 87
Harvey Wollman, former South Dakota Governor, passes away at 87
Apple Tree, as well as Building Blocks, will begin offering employees free daycare.
Apple Tree, Building Blocks to offer free child care to employees