Gov. Noem orders flags to be flown at half-staff for former governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Flags will be flown at half-staff in South Dakota in honor of former Gov. Harvey Wollman, announced today by Gov. Kristi Noem.

The flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown statewide, effective immediately, until the day of Gov. Wollman’s interment, which has yet to be announced.

“Harvey Wollman stood up and answered the call of duty, stepping into the role of governor at a difficult time for our state,” said Gov. Noem. “During his brief tenure as governor, he advanced water development in our state and helped bring about the eventual repeal of the state’s personal property tax. In South Dakota, we honor our leaders. We honor their accomplishments. We honor our history.”

Wollman ran for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Governor Richard Kneip in 1974. When Gov. Kneip resigned, Wollman stepped up to be governor of South Dakota. Before serving in the executive branch, Wollman served in the State Senate from 1969-1975, including as Democrat leader from 1971-1974.

