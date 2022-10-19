One more cold night before warming returns to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another start in the teens across Siouxland this morning, changes were happening by the afternoon as highs went into the 50s and 60s.

Those warmer changes will continue into tonight when lows head into the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday is looking like a nice day with highs heading to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies and just a light northwesterly breeze.

The warming trend will continue beyond that as well with highs in the low to mid 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine.

The wind will then be picking up over the weekend but temperatures will continue to head upward as well with highs near 80 both days with Sunday looking like the windier of the two days.

Will rain chances finally enter our forecast by early next week?

