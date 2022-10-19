Patrol: Fatal shooting in Oakland, NE was done in self-defense

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - No arrests have been made and no charges are pending in a case surrounding a reported domestic disturbance and shooting in Oakland, Nebraska at the end of September.

It was on Sept. 27 when the Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland, around 9 p.m.

According to a news release by the Nebraska State Patrol, when officers arrived they found 32-year-old Ryan Schuman with a gunshot wound. Schuman was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Burt County Attorney requested for the state patrol to investigate the incident, the preliminary investigation suggested the parties involved were engaged in a domestic physical altercation, when one of the subjects, who claimed self-defense, discharged a firearm a single time.

The investigation has shown that Schuman had attempted to prevent two people, a man and a woman, from leaving an apartment. Schuman then attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly. At that time, the man fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack. The two then exited the apartment to get help and call 911. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, the state patrol said all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense.

