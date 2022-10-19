Recycling schedule returns to normal

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The recycling schedule is back on schedule. That is the official word for city officials in Sioux City and South Sioux City, Neb.

“The City of South Sioux City recycling pick up is running on schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The City of South Sioux would like to thank the citizens for their patience and understanding,” said South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist in a news release.

Sioux City Communications and Public Engagement Specialist Anne Westra said services too have been resumed on Wednesday.

Services were temporarily changed on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when Gill Hauling notified the cities of a staffing shortage.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season

Latest News

Girls Inc. of Sioux City awarded $25,000 grant
Patrol: Fatal shooting in Oakland, NE was done in self-defense
Wayne, NE receives funding for trail system
Early voting in Iowa starts Wednesday.
Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday