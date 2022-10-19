Recycling schedule returns to normal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The recycling schedule is back on schedule. That is the official word for city officials in Sioux City and South Sioux City, Neb.

“The City of South Sioux City recycling pick up is running on schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The City of South Sioux would like to thank the citizens for their patience and understanding,” said South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist in a news release.

Sioux City Communications and Public Engagement Specialist Anne Westra said services too have been resumed on Wednesday.

Services were temporarily changed on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when Gill Hauling notified the cities of a staffing shortage.

