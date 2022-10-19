SD Hwy 50 exit closed for short time due to car fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A South Dakota highway exit was closed for an hour and a half late Tuesday afternoon following a car fire west of Vermillion, S.D.

According to a news release, it was at 4:09 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a reported car fire on South Dakota Highway 50 near the Highway 50 Business Route exit.

Upon arrival at the scene, incident command found a small car on fire, with flames spreading into the ditch. Personnel extinguished the fire and then proceeded to secure the area due to flames reaching the car’s high-voltage battery. Crews waited for the battery’s temperature to decrease, ensuring no chance for reignition.

After the car had cooled, hazards were removed from the roadway and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

