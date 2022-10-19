Sioux City Community School District addresses school bus safety

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District says it’s seen a drop in drivers illegally passing its buses. But some are worried about the conditions inside the bus, where district officials acknowledge not every bus has air conditioning.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tom Gill says police issued 45 citations last school year. But District Transportation Supervisor Chris Wellenstein says he believes the number will be much lower this school year.

About 80 to 90 percent of Sioux City Community School buses are equipped with cameras that capture anyone who passes a school bus while its stop arm is out. Police say a citation for illegally passing a school bus is a mandatory court appearance, and the citation is issued against the vehicle’s owner regardless of who’s driving.

A first offense could result in a maximum fine of $675 and could carry a 30-day license suspension.

“I think, it seems to me that the word is getting out that you know if you do get a ticket for this, that there’s some serious ramifications as far as cost. And, you know, there’s a possibility if it happens more than once that you could end up getting your license suspended,” said Wellenstein.

But what about the inside of the bus? KTIV News 4 was contacted by a district employee last month about concerns that 1/3 of school buses had no air conditioning, causing at least one student to become ill.

A district official acknowledged that state law doesn’t require air conditioning and that some air conditioning units inside older buses have failed.

“As far as air conditioning goes. Yeah, I mean, they’re all equipped with air conditioning. We have breakdowns just like any other, you know, school district does When we have a fleet of over 60, buses, you know, it ends up being an issue of getting repairs done,” said Wellenstein.

The district says it hopes to have air conditioning on all of its buses up and running by the start of spring next year. Each of the district’s buses is heated.

