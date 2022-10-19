Sioux City elementary school bans ‘One Chip Challenge’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An elementary school in Sioux City has banned a popular food challenge due to concerns about safety.

Wednesday afternoon Liberty Elementary School posted on Facebook that the “One Chip Challenge,” also known as the “Paqui One Chip Challenge” will not be allowed on school grounds. The challenge involves eating a single tortilla chip from the brand Paqui, made with the hottest pepper on the planet - the Carolina Reaper. Then, the key is to see how long you can go without drinking milk or water.

The school said on Facebook that the ingredients for this year’s challenge are harsher than previous years.

“While some students only experience moderate discomfort from consumption, some students can become seriously ill, experience breathing problems, or lose control of certain bodily functions temporarily as a result of ingesting even a small amount of the chip,” said the school’s Facebook post. “Students can also experience skin irritation from simply handling the chip.”

It is because of these reasons the chip challenge will not be allowed at the school. Officials are also asking parents to help monitor what kids bring to school each day.

Poison Control has a webpage dedicated to the “One Chip Challenge” with more information.

