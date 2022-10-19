Sioux City West and Bishop Heelan pick up sweeps in first round matchups
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is an exciting time of year as high school volleyball teams are giving it their all to make a run in the playoffs.
The first round continues with #14 Bishop Heelan hosting a familiar Siouxland competitor in the Le Mars Bulldogs, as well as Sioux City West hosting Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
Final scores:
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Glenwood 0 F
SC West 3 CBTJ 0 F
Boone High School 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
Bishop Heelan 3 Le Mars 0 F
Humboldt 3 Spencer 0 F
Carroll 3 Storm Lake 0 F
