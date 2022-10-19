Sioux City West and Bishop Heelan pick up sweeps in first round matchups

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is an exciting time of year as high school volleyball teams are giving it their all to make a run in the playoffs.

The first round continues with #14 Bishop Heelan hosting a familiar Siouxland competitor in the Le Mars Bulldogs, as well as Sioux City West hosting Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

Final scores:

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Glenwood 0 F

SC West 3 CBTJ 0 F

Boone High School 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 F

Bishop Heelan 3 Le Mars 0 F

Humboldt 3 Spencer 0 F

Carroll 3 Storm Lake 0 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

Latest News

The Iowa high school volleyball playoffs got started with some great matchups.
Iowa high school volleyball begins postseason
The Iowa high school volleyball playoffs got started with some great matchups.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS START
West Sioux's Brady Lynott outruns the defense as he takes it in for a Falcons touchdown
SportsFource Rewind Week 8
Remsen St. Mary's football coach Tim Osterman joins Amber Salas on KTIV's Coaches Corner
Coaches Corner: Remsen St. Mary’s Tim Osterman reflects on the impact of the Hawks’ seniors & previews the 8-man playoffs