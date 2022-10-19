Starting off cold this morning, but today will warmer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! It’s a mostly clear and cold morning across the region. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s all across the region. For the most part, we aren’t seeing wind chills, but if you live over in our eastern and northern counties y’all are seeing wind chills in the single digits.

For today, our highs will be in the 50s and low 60s across the region with partly cloudy skies. Our wind will be on the calmer side allowing our temperatures to actually feel like the actual temperature across the region. Today will be our last cold day across the region and warmer weather is headed our way.

Tonight, we will see our lows only falling into the 30s instead of teens and 20s. Wind will be calmier too with wind out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we will see partly cloudy skies as well.

For the rest of the week, we will continue to see warmer temperatures. This weekend we are expecting highs into the 70s and 80s across the region but heading into early next week we have a cold front moving through that will give us a chance of rain and colder highs.

I’ll have more details in my full weather on News 4 Today!

