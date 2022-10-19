‘Unity in the Community’ holds forum that provides an open discussion between citizens and law enforcement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Sioux City community and law enforcement gathered Tuesday night to have a conversation about difficult issues that affect everyone.

“Unity in the Community’s” Fall Educational Forum brought together the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and community members at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Every year, UITC selects a topic that has an impact on Siouxlanders.

Mental health professionals, faith leaders, community advocates, and law enforcement were part of a panel discussing this year’s topic, “defunding the police”. Specifically, they addressed how that affects the mental health of the community and law enforcement.

“So, we’re looking at it from both ways, the ongoing therapy, and psychology. So that’s what we are coming from tonight is that perspective,” said Founder and President of Unity in the community, Monique Scarlett. “Being able to educate our community, give resources that are available for help and so we are very proud to be able to do this with our police department.”

The community also had the opportunity to ask the panel questions.

Organizers say the forum is a way to help community members and leaders have open and honest discussions with law enforcement.

“The fact that we can do these things, do these events, and be open to having these events shows our community that we’re unusual. We’ve got a good thing going on here and it’s something that we never say, ‘we’ve got it all figured out,” said Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Muller. “We’re always a work in progress and having events like this allows us to examine that and see where our relationship is with the community, invite people in and continue to build that trust.”

It’s the 6th year Unity in the Community has held its Fall Educational Forum.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.