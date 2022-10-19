‘Unity in the Community’ holds forum that provides an open discussion between citizens and law enforcement

The panel consists of mental health professionals, faith leaders, community advocates, and law...
The panel consists of mental health professionals, faith leaders, community advocates, and law enforcement.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Sioux City community and law enforcement gathered Tuesday night to have a conversation about difficult issues that affect everyone.

“Unity in the Community’s” Fall Educational Forum brought together the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and community members at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Every year, UITC selects a topic that has an impact on Siouxlanders.

Mental health professionals, faith leaders, community advocates, and law enforcement were part of a panel discussing this year’s topic, “defunding the police”. Specifically, they addressed how that affects the mental health of the community and law enforcement.

“So, we’re looking at it from both ways, the ongoing therapy, and psychology. So that’s what we are coming from tonight is that perspective,” said Founder and President of Unity in the community, Monique Scarlett. “Being able to educate our community, give resources that are available for help and so we are very proud to be able to do this with our police department.”

The community also had the opportunity to ask the panel questions.

Organizers say the forum is a way to help community members and leaders have open and honest discussions with law enforcement.

“The fact that we can do these things, do these events, and be open to having these events shows our community that we’re unusual. We’ve got a good thing going on here and it’s something that we never say, ‘we’ve got it all figured out,” said Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Muller. “We’re always a work in progress and having events like this allows us to examine that and see where our relationship is with the community, invite people in and continue to build that trust.”

It’s the 6th year Unity in the Community has held its Fall Educational Forum.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Hull, Iowa woman rolls vehicle, sent to Sioux Falls hospital
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

Latest News

Crews respond to grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, IA
Crews respond to grain dryer fire in Rock Valley, IA
Is commercial air service coming back to Norfolk?
Kingsley Fire Department gets $100,000 grant
Organizers of a group that supports Amendment 1 held a press conference on Tuesday in Norfolk,...
First step to bringing an airline back to northeast Nebraska could be on November’s ballot